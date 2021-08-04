Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. 334,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.