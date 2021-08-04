Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.29. 479,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.56.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,900 shares of company stock valued at $147,928,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

