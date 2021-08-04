Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Shares of GPN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.53. 205,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.