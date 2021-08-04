Bruderman Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 4.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. 132,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,094. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

