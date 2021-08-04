Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 308,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.