Bryan Ganz Purchases 11,905 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 158,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYRN. B. Riley started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

