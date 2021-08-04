BSClaunch (BSL) Tops One Day Volume of $367,527.00

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 114.4% higher against the dollar. BSClaunch has a market cap of $251,896.65 and approximately $367,527.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSClaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSClaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

