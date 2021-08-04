BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.66. BTCS shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 249,484 shares traded.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

