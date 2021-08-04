BTIG Research Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $271.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $257.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a one year low of $128.91 and a one year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

