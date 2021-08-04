BTRS (BTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. BTRS has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTRS opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

