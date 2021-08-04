Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70.
In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
