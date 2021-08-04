BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 32,251 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 90,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,262. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

