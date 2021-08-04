BurgerFi International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,264% compared to the average volume of 683 call options.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $34,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 631,130 shares of company stock worth $6,692,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

