Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $339.97

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $339.97 and last traded at $337.56, with a volume of 1162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

