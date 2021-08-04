Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $339.97

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $339.97 and last traded at $337.56, with a volume of 1162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.66.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
