Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CFO Buys $50,001.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BYRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 158,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,012. The stock has a market cap of $507.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

