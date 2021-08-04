Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $64,883.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $221.57 million and approximately $64,883.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00592872 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

