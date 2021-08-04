ByteNext One Day Volume Reaches $23,221.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $23,221.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00100488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00143534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,036.62 or 0.99847174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00841308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

