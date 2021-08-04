Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $96.95 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bytom has a total market cap of $96.95 million and $25.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,695,981,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,696,482 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.