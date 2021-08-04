BZEdge Hits Market Capitalization of $243,839.68 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $243,839.68 and $7.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00098990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00142185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.07 or 1.00162345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.98 or 0.00852127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

