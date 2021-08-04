Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,937.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,864.61.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

