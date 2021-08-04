Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 228,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.