CACI International (CACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06. CACI International has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

