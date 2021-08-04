Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 1,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

