Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Decreased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after buying an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $150.12. 33,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $150.29. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

