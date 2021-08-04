CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$38.10 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
