CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$38.10 on Wednesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.25.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

