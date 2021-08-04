Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

