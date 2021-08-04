CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 0.6% This Week

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $182,120.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,001,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,077 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars.

