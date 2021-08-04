Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

