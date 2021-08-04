Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.32

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.32 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 96.60 ($1.26). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 43,746 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £742.96 million and a PE ratio of 69.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.