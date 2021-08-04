CaixaPay (CXP) Tops One Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.81 or 0.99969080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.54 or 0.00846309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

