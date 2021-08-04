Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,652. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
