Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,652. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

