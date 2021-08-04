Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,437. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
