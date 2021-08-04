Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,437. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

