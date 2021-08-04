Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,297. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

