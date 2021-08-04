Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CGO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

