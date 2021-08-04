Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of CGO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
