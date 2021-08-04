Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 20.27. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,029. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 20.57.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974 in the last three months.

