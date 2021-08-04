Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,547. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
