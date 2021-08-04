Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,547. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

