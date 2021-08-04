Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Down to $56.22

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $51.50. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The firm has a market cap of $946.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

