Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.92. 28,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 400,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $874.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.