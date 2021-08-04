Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,485. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07.

