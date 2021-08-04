Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $259.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

