Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Roku makes up 2.2% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

ROKU stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,663. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.60 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

