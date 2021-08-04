Caliber Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.35. 210,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.90. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.