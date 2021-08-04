Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,885.94. 4,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,132.97 and a 1-year high of $1,888.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,536.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

