Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 10,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,340. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62.

