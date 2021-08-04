Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,352. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

