Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.44.

Shares of ZS traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,676. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $244.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

