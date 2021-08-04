Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,723 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.76. 155,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,913. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

