Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,213 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,526.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,866. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

