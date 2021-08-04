Caliber Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,721.64. 18,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,565.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

