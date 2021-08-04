Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.93. 35,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $295.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

